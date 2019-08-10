Weather Authority: More clouds, some showers

This second weekend of August is not going to be picture perfect weather-wise, but certainly it could be a whole lot more humid and hotter. Clouds increasing for the remainder of the day. A chance toward evening of showers or perhaps a rumble of thunder. Temps peaking in the low to mid 70s.

Lots of clouds tonight with times of showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible. Lows in the low 60s. Considerable cloudiness Sunday with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Mostly cloudy to start off the work week Monday with afternoon showers and storms expected. High in the low 70s. Some sun Tuesday with afternoon readings in the mid 70s. Showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Clouds breaking for some intervals of sunshine on Wednesday by the afternoon. High in the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and storms are anticipated at night. Warmer for Friday and next Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.