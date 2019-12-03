Weather Authority: More cloud coverage today

At times today you could see plentiful sunshine, while at other times, mostly cloudy skies take over. A mix of clouds and sunshine will be likely today, with more overall cloud coverage in the northwoods. This could bring a few flurries here and there for some areas, but accumulation is not expected. We are expecting temperatures to rise to the upper 20s and low 30s this afternoon. This will continue to slowly melt some of the snow that is exposed to sunshine, but with temperatures around freezing or below, shaded areas likely won't see much progress. Tomorrow we are expecting much of the same with the mix of cloud coverage and sunshine, but we will generally be staying dry other than a flurry or so. The next chance we have for accumulation looks to be next Monday. The system is still 7 days out, so the forecast will likely change, but models are already in decent agreement that we could see some light to moderate snow showers next Monday afternoon.