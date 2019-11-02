Weather Authority: More chances of snow showers

Rather chilly for the first weekend of November across the Wisconsin River Valley. Flurries or snow showers possible in spots for the rest of the day with temps steady in the low to mid 30s.

Turning partly cloudy tonight and rather chilly. Don't forget to turn back the clocks an hour before heading to bed and replacing those batteries in the smoke/CO detector. Lows by morning in the upper teens to low 20s. Mostly cloudy Sunday with afternoon readings topping out in the upper 30s. Snow showers are possible Sunday night into parts of the day on Monday. Accumulations of a dusting to 1" are possible. Otherwise considerable cloudiness on Monday with highs in the mid 30s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. Snow is possible Wednesday in the morning, then mainly cloudy. At this time, accumulations could be enough that you would have to break out the snow shovel. Highs in the low 30s. Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. More clouds next Saturday with daytime temps peaking in the mid to upper 30s.