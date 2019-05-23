Weather Authority: Light rain showers on Friday

Tonight we will all see increasing cloud coverage and eventually the chance to see a few showers developing before the sun rises on Friday. Friday is looking to be slightly cooler with upper 50's and low 60's, but we are also expecting a few showers here and there with the chance to see some storms developing later in the day and extending into the nighttime hours. The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one as we will likely stay dry throughout, and temperatures sit in the upper 60's to mid 70's throughout with Saturday being the warmest day.