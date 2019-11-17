Weather Authority: Milder week ahead, some messy weather

Any snow showers or flurries coming to an end this afternoon, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

Some clouds tonight and chilly with lows in the mid 20s. More clouds than breaks of sun on Monday with daytime temps topping out in the mid 30s. A warm front will slide across the region Monday night, sparking snow showers from Highway 10 on north, while a mix of rain/snow showers south. Tuesday is partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Milder Wednesday with some sun. Highs in the mid 40s.

The next storm system to impact the Badger State heads our way later Wednesday night into Thursday. Based on the current forecast model trends, the low will track into Wisconsin on Thursday, with rain for Central Wisconsin during a majority of the event, while a wintry mix or snow is possible farther north. This forecast is far from set in stone, so be sure to check back for updates in the coming days, as the track and temperatures will be the defining aspects as to what type of precipitation we experience locally. Highs on Thursday in the low 40s. Dry for Friday and into next weekend as the gun deer hunting season gets underway. Highs Friday near 40, while in the mid 40s for Saturday and next Sunday.