Weather Authority: Milder end to work week

After an unsettled day yesterday, today will be more tranquil. Clouds are going to stick around through this morning, yielding to sunshine this afternoon. A warmer day with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

Fine conditions again for Friday Night Football games with temps going from the low to mid 60s into the upper 50s. Bring along the jacket or sweatshirt. Partly cloudy overnight and a bit cool as lows fall back into the upper 30s in the chilliest spots, to the mid to upper 40s in town. Saturday starts out with sunshine, then clouds working in for the afternoon. There is a small chance of a late-day passing shower in Central Wisconsin. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. A mix of clouds and some sun Sunday, high in the mid 60s. Increasing clouds on Monday with the next best bet of showers and storms returning to the region in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. More showers and scattered storms on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy and pleasantly warm on Wednesday. High in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the low 70s. Showers and storms are again possible on Friday. High in the low 70s.