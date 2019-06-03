Weather Authority: Mild today, warmer later this week

We have a pretty nice week ahead of us in Wisconsin with a drier pattern settling in and warmer temperatures than average are also expected. Today will be right around our average high temperatures, but it is also one of our chilliest days we have on tap for the week. Upper 60's and low 70's expected today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tonight, partly cloudy skies stick around but tomorrow we have one of the few rain chances we have for the week ahead. Temperatures will jump to the mid 70's tomorrow, but we will see the development of afternoon showers and a few storms could also be possible. There is a small chance some of those storms could be strong tomorrow. The sunshine returns on Wednesday and generally sticks around for much of the work week as temperatures hang around the upper 70's and low 80's.