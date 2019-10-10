Weather Authority: Mild temps fading, flakes fly this weekend

One last day of mild weather before big changes are on the way for the upcoming weekend. Clouds will be more common today, breezy and still mild. A chance of showers toward and after sunset. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Periods of rain showers and a chance of a thunderstorm tonight. Locally heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible with any stronger storms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday is breezy with times of rain showers, otherwise considerable cloudiness. Morning highs in the upper 50s, dropping to near 40 by later in the day.

Chilly Friday evening for high school football games with temps in the low 40s to the upper 30s, breezy with a mostly cloudy sky. Saturday will be windy and chilly with a risk of snow showers, especially in the afternoon. Any accumulations will be minor and on non-paved or elevated surfaces. Afternoon readings only topping out in the upper 30s. Snow showers will continue to be possible in some locations Saturday night. Sunday is still mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the low 40s. Some sun on Monday, still cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with rain/snow showers anticipated. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy next Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.