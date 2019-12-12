Weather Authority: Messy roads likely today

A messy Thursday with snow showers making their way into the area. Overnight, many areas saw light snowfall including Wausau for a brief time. That was enough to cause a dusting to a few tenths of an inch for some. Most of the snow will be falling between 7am through 2pm this afternoon. This is when most areas will pick up 2-5 inches of snow. There is the potential in the northwoods to see 3-6 inches as well. This is more than enough to cause issues on the roadways today. Even after the snow tapers off this afternoon, there will still be messy road conditions as crews work to clean everything up. Temperatures will be much warmer today as we jump into the upper teens and low 20s. Tomorrow and Saturday look to be generally calmer days, but there is a chance for a few pm snow showers tomorrow afternoon. That could total a dusting to a half an inch or so, but that may cause a few slick spots on the roads here and there. Saturday we could see a few flurries or light snow showers, but accumulation will be greatly limited after we clear out the system today.