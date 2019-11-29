Weather Authority: Major winter storm expected this weekend

More wintry weather is on the way across North Central Wisconsin. Cloudy today with scattered snow showers or freezing drizzle. Any snowfall will be fairly light in nature and ice accumulations should be minimal. Highs today in the low to mid 30s. Cloudy tonight with light snow or a wintry mix developing after midnight and continuing into the morning on Saturday. Snowfall of 1-2" is possible.

Saturday features brisk winds with clouds. A light wintry mix or snow showers in the north, while light mix or rain showers in Central Wisconsin. As the day wears on, the precipitation will pick up and change over to mainly snow for the area. Highs on Saturday in the mid 30s.

Windy Saturday night into the first part of Sunday with periods of snow, heavy at times. Several inches of snowfall are expected from roughly the Wood, Portage, and Waupaca County line on north. Somewhat lesser snowfall south of 3-5". Meantime, for locations like Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau, and Antigo, 6-10" are possible. The heaviest snowfall will be closer to Highway 8 and points north with 8-14" potentially. Roads are going to be snow covered and hazardous and possibly impassable at times on Sunday morning. Be sure to check back for more updates on this winter storm in the next day or so.

Quieter weather is on tap for the start of the new work week with a mix of sun and clouds Monday through Wednesday. Highs in the low to mid 30s. More clouds on Thursday. Highs in the low 30s.