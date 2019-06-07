Weather Authority: Low 80s today with plenty of sunshine

Some AM fog is developing this morning, especially in the northwoods. Once that mixes out in the early morning hours, mostly sunny skies take over for the rest of the day. It should be a nice one with temperatures shooting up into the low 80s for most spots in our area today. Dew points will sit in the upper 50s so the mugginess will not be bad, but it still may feel slightly humid outside when it really heats up this afternoon. Clear conditions will continue through tonight with temperatures dropping to the mid 50s. Tomorrow is almost a repeat of today with more sunshine expected throughout the day. Temperatures may be a degree or two cooler tomorrow, but still sitting in the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the state. The next rain chance we have looks to be on Sunday, so the dry streak continues through Saturday this week.