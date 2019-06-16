Weather Authority: Limited sunshine wrapping up Spring

Happy Father's Day! Showers were around this morning in parts of the area and those will be winding down by late morning. Clouds are expected to remain common across the central & southern parts of the region for the rest of the day, while some intervals of sunshine develop in the Northwoods. Highs ranging from around 70 up north, to the mid 60s in Central Wisconsin.

Partly cloudy and a bit cool tonight with patchy fog possible toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50. Monday features some sunshine and a little warmer as highs rebound into the mid 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday. There is a chance of showers or a storm late day, but the better odds of wet weather are expected Tuesday night and for Wednesday. Clouds along with some sunshine on Thursday with daytime readings peaking in the mid 70s. Increasing clouds for the start of Summer on Friday, a risk of showers or storms late day. Highs in the upper 70s. The first Saturday of Summer could be a stormy one with highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy by next Sunday with a high close to 80.