Weather Authority: Light snow showers in the northwoods

Cloudy skies will remain throughout the day for most areas. There is a chance to see a few flurries in central WI, with some light snow showers in the northwoods. Accumulation will be greatly limited, but there is a chance a few spots right along the border of the Upper Peninsula could see up to an inch or so of snow. Most areas in the northwoods will see a half an inch of snow or less. Temperatures will be very seasonal in the upper 20s and low 30s, but there is a massive cooldown in store for next week. The weekend ahead looks great, but a chance for snow next Monday is still alive. Right now it looks like light snowfall, so it likely won't be a massive snow storm, but it will bring much colder temperatures to the area next week. Temperatures will be in the teens by next Tuesday. Models are indicating that next Wednesday, we will likely not break out of single digits for most communities. Get ready to bundle up, winter is coming.