Weather Authority: Light snow possible early tonight

After a mostly cloudy and decent Friday, light snow showers look to move in late in the day. Temperatures will rise to the mid 20s for most areas this afternoon, which is seasonal for this time of the year. There may be a few peeks of sunshine here and there this morning, but generally mostly cloudy skies take over for the majority of the day ahead. Light snow showers will develop and move across the state from west to east. This could bring up to an inch of snow for some areas, although most will see less than a half an inch. This will not bring a lot of snow, but roads are still recovering from yesterday, so it will just add to the problematic roadways later tonight. Cloudy skies remain through Saturday, but most areas will stay dry throughout the day. The northwoods could see a few more flurries or light snow showers Saturday, but accumulation will be limited again. Next week looks to dry out, but temperatures will remain below average with teens expected throughout.