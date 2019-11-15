Weather Authority: Light snow likely on Sunday

Clouds will be more common than breaks of sun for the remainder of the day. A milder afternoon with temperatures topping out in the upper 30s.

Mostly cloudy tonight with snow showers developing toward daybreak west of Highway 51/I-39. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Periods of light snow and snow showers on Sunday. Accumulations will range from a dusting to 2" in the area. Roads will be slippery and snow covered at times, so please travel with care. Highs in the mid 30s.

The work week starts off with a mix of clouds and some sun Monday. High in the mid 30s. Flurries are possible Monday night with a chance of snow showers on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid 40s. The next weather maker is on the way for Thursday. There is still uncertainty on the track of low pressure as it rolls northeast toward Wisconsin, which plays a role in the type of precipitation and temperatures we would experience. At this point, rain is the favored precipitation type, perhaps mixing with a little snow in the Northwoods. Highs on Thursday in the upper 30s to around 40. Some sunshine on tap to wrap up the week with highs in the mid 30s.