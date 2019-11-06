Weather Authority: Light snow in central and southern WI this morning

Overnight the system has slowed down significantly, but it is still expected to bring light snowfall totals to central and southern Wisconsin. Since the system has slowed down, we are now looking at snow to fall and cause issues on some roadways between 7-10AM this morning. Light snow is expected to fall beforehand, but the roads look to remain decent until it starts stacking up with the heavier snow showers arriving around 6-8AM in central Wisconsin. Expected snow totals have also slightly shifted south, with Wausau likely staying dry, but a dusting could be possible. South of 29, we are looking at a dusting up to 2 inches or so. The snow will be moving out of the area around 10AM, and we will see a quick recovery to the roadways shortly after that. Nonetheless, there will be some slick spots on some roads in central Wisconsin this morning, and if you are heading somewhere with snow on the ground, plan to leave slightly earlier than normal so you can take your time on the roads. Remember to leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.