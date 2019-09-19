Weather Authority: Keep the umbrella handy

Clouds will be common for the rest of the day and remaining humid. Scattered showers in the early afternoon south and east will be exiting. Meantime, there is still a chance of a few pop up showers later in the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Mostly cloudy tonight with perhaps a passing shower. The other issue is going to be the development of areas of fog, which could be locally dense. Lows in the mid 60s. The fog will gradually lift on Friday, with more clouds than breaks of sun. A chance of showers or perhaps a storm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. There might be a spotty shower around for the start of Friday Night Football, but otherwise warm and a bit humid with temps in the 70s.

The weekend is far from picture perfect. Clouds on Saturday with scattered showers and storms from midday into the afternoon. Breezy and continued muggy. Highs in the mid 70s. Showers and storms will continue in the region Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Breezy and cooler Sunday with clouds and intervals of some afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy on Monday as autumn officially begins. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Some sun Tuesday with a chance of afternoon showers or a storm. Highs in the low 70s. More clouds on Wednesday with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.