Weather Authority: Isolated showers and storms possible

Mostly sunny skies will be out and about for much of today, but we are expecting a disturbance to pass through later in the day. Around the noon hour, northwoods communities will likely notice an increase of cloud coverage, and eventually there will be a chance to see a shower or storm pass through. The showers and storms will travel from north to south today, and they look to also weaken along this stretch, so the farther south you live, the better chance you have to stay dry throughout the day. There is a chance to see one or two of these storms become pretty strong at times however, so make sure you keep your eyes to the skies today. We are also going to see warmer temperatures and higher humidity move back into the area today with low to mid 80s expected. Tonight we clear the skies out, and it is still looking like we are in for a pretty nice (and dry) weekend ahead with low to mid 80s.