Weather Authority: Isolated shower possible, mostly sunny

The nice conditions look to continue through today. Mostly sunny skies will stick around for most areas today, but there is a chance to see an isolated shower in the afternoon. There may also be a weak thunderstorm included this afternoon, but rain is expected to be brief, and there is no chance for severe weather at this point. Low humidity with temperatures in the low 80s and upper 70s. Temperatures look to stick around our average high of 80 degrees for much of this week. This will help with cleanup efforts which are still happening around the area. Along with cleanup, we are also continuing to get new reports from the National Weather Service, as they are finding time to survey damage. They reported an additional 3 tornadoes, that were not originally counted for. The additional confirmed tornadoes were weak, and only on the ground for short periods of time, but we may see one or two more that get tacked on, as surveys from the National Weather Service continue.