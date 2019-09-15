Weather Authority: Isolated AM showers possible

Today we are looking at a mostly cloudy to overcast start to the day. We could see an isolated shower throughout the morning hours, but they will continue to track to the east towards Green Bay later on in the day. There is a small chance for an isolated shower during the game today in Green Bay, but many of the models keep the area dry throughout. We will see more PM sunshine than in the morning hours, as we clear out the cloud coverage gradually later today. Temperatures look to warm up quite nicely tomorrow. If you like summertime temperatrues, this week has them in store for you. Most of the week ahead looks to stay in the mid to even upper 70s. There are also limited rain chances, and the ones we are looking at are on the weaker side of things. A drier and warmer pattern is taking hold this week ahead, which is great news for the farming community right before harvest.