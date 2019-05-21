Weather Authority: Rain showers likely tonight

After the sun sets we will see most of the rain moving into our area. We are expecting a soggy night tonight with temperatures balancing out in the mid 40's. There will also be a breeze today and tomorrow of around 10-20mph, with gusts up to 30mph at times. Tomorrow the rain will continue falling, especially in the morning hours. There will be a chance for a few pop up thunderstorms in the afternoon tomorrow also, but that chance will be limited to just a few spotty showers and storms. Temperatures Thursday will heat back up to the upper 60's and some areas will hit the low 70's, and a much better weekend looks to be in store for us compared to the last rainy one.