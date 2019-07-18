Weather Authority: Hot & humid, risks of storms

Intervals of sun and clouds for the rest of the day and rather humid. There will be some storms passing through parts of the Northwoods, particularly north of Highway 8. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers and storms expected. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low to mid 70s. Friday will be hazy, hot, and humid. Wausau may finally make it to 90 degrees this summer as the mercury climbs to around 90. Heat index values are anticipated to rise into the mid 90s to around 100 during the afternoon on Friday. More storms possible Friday night and scattered showers/storms on Saturday as a cold front moves into the Badger State. Highs on Saturday in the low to mid 80s. Sunday is the nicer half of the weekend. Noticeably less humid with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. Monday is partly cloudy with highs again in the upper 70s. Partly sunny Tuesday with a chance of showers or storms in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Typically summer weather for the middle of next week with more sun than clouds and seasonably warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.