Weather Authority: Hot & humid, risks of storms Sunday

It may have taken until the second weekend of summer on the calendar, but it certainly is feeling more like it across the region. Staying dry for the remainder of the day, rather warm, and humid. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

Clear to partly cloudy through midnight, then clouds rolling in late as a band of storms may be tracking in from the northwest. Those storms could affect the region toward daybreak through mid-morning Sunday. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning are the main risks. Lows tonight in the mid 60s. After any morning storms Sunday, partly sunny and muggy. Another chance of showers or storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Showers and storms are anticipated Sunday night. Intervals of sun and clouds Monday with a chance of storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Additional storms are possible Monday night into early Tuesday across the Northwoods. Partly sunny Tuesday with a risk of afternoon storms. High in the low 80s. Partly cloudy Wednesday with daytime temps peaking in the mid 80s. Independence Day on Thursday features some sun but also a chance of afternoon or evening storms. Highs again in the mid 80s. Limited sunshine Friday with shower and storms. Highs in the low 80s.