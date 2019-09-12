Weather Authority: Heavy rainfall likely this evening

It may not be that hot or that humid this September, but that doesn't mean we can't pick up some soaking rainfall and even have a risk of strong to severe storms. A warm front is situated near the Illionis/Wisconsin border and will shift a bit farther north this evening. Along and south of the front is where the best risk of strong to severe storms could occur. In our case, that would be for Juneau and Adams Counties. Along with strong gusty winds, and hail, an isolated tornado is possible. For the rest of Central Wisconsin, outside of a chance of strong storms, heavy rainfall will be a concern as a couple waves of showers and storms roll through tonight. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible. Remaining mostly cloudy later tonight and breezy with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Breezy and cool Friday with considerable cloudiness and a small chance of a scattered shower. Afternoon readings topping out in the low 60s. Some clearing takes place Friday night, leading to a bright start on Saturday. Clouds will increase later in the day with a chance of showers toward evening. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Showers and storms are anticipated Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Clouds breaking for some sun by the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. A stretch of dry weather is then in the works for Monday through Thursday. It is going to feel more like late summer again with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.