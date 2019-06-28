Weather Authority: Heating up for the weekend

It will remain dry for the rest of the day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A bit humid with temps peaking in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy tonight with some areas of fog possible overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Hot and humid Saturday with more sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90. Sunday is continued humid with a risk of storms in the morning, then some sun, followed by another opportunity of storms for the afternoon or at night. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. The chances of showers and storms remain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Wednesday and the 4th on Thursday are anticipated to be dry for now with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid 80s.