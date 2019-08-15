Weather Authority: Have the umbrella ready

Sunshine along with clouds for the remainder of the day. There is a chance of a spotty shower or isolated storm developing. Temps peaking in the mid to upper 70s.

Becoming mostly cloudy later tonight. Showers and storms are expected toward morning. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. The umbrella may get a bit of a work out on Friday. Occasional showers and scattered storms are expected. A bit cooler and humid. Highs in the low 70s. The pick for nice weather this weekend will be on Saturday. A fair amount of sunshine and seasonably warm. Highs around 80. Shower and storms are back for Sunday during the morning hours, then some breaks of sunshine later in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and warm on Monday with afternoon readings rising into the low to mid 80s. Partly sunny Tuesday with afternoon showers or storms possible. High in the mid 80s. A bit cooler on Wednesday with more sun than clouds. High in the mid 70s. Another nice day for Thursday with highs back in the mid 70s.