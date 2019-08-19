Weather Authority: Great start to the week today

No showers or storms for today. We are expecting plenty of sunshine throughout the day after some patchy fog this morning. A southerly breeze will warm temperatures back up into the upper 70s and low 80s, which is right around our average for this time of the year. Maybe a few clouds could pop up this afternoon but that is about it. We will see a chance for some rain tomorrow, but it is a very limited chance. We are looking to see plenty of sunshine to start out tomorrow, but by the afternoon, we will see some clouds here and there, and a small chance for an isolated shower or weak thunderstorm. Many communities will stay dry throughout the daytime hours tomorrow, but there is that small chance to see some pm showers or storms. Overnight tomorrow night we could have a few showers lingering, but that is going to bring a cooldown for the middle of the week as temperatures dip to the low 70s briefly. Overall it is looking like a pretty nice week ahead.