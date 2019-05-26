Weather Authority: Great grilling weather today, rain returns tomorrow

We have a near-perfect Sunday in store for us today. There will be some cloud coverage toward central Wisconsin this morning, but it will not last long. Much of the afternoon will consist of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will jump to the low 70's this afternoon as well, so get your grilling in while you can! Tomorrow is a much different story unfortunately for Memorial Day. We will see increasing cloud coverage after the sun sets tonight, and by tomorrow morning, overcast skies will have taken over. The rain will mostly hold off until the afternoon hours, but when it starts, we will be expecting steady rain to fall throughout the rest of the day. Light to moderate rain will end up falling, but by the end of the day, some areas could see as much as three quarters of an inch of rain. This will also cool temperatures tomorrow, so we will be capping out around the upper 50's and low 60's. Temperatures do look to make a nice recovery later in the week however back to the low 70's.