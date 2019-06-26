Weather Authority: Great Wednesday ahead

There will be plenty of sunshine to start off our Wednesday this morning. Temperatures will end up jumping back into the low 80s today and we could see some partly cloudy skies by the end of the day. Overall today is the day to get some yard work or any outdoor activities done. By the time we reach tomorrow, high humidity will have moved back in, and we are also expecting a chance for some showers and storms as well. The high humidity looks to stick around for some time, so enjoy the decently dry heat while we have it today. A few of the storms tomorrow could be on the stronger side as well based on the latest model runs, so we will keep you updated with the latest right here at WSAW. The warmer temperatures and high humidity look to last for the next week or so at least with Saturday being the hottest day. We are expecting upper 80s and low 90s possible, and when you factor in the high humidity. The heat index could shoot to near triple digits for many communities.