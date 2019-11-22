Weather Authority: Winter storm possible during busy travel days

Welcome to the last full weekend of November. This also happens to be the start of the gun deer hunting season in the state, and in contrast to some years past, the weather is cooperating. Sunshine will be plentiful for today, a bit breezy, however seasonable. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 30s. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 20s. Sunday is mostly cloudy and milder. Highs rebounding into the mid 40s.

Monday kicks off of some of the busier travel days for the holiday season. More clouds than sun with highs in the upper 30s. A storm system gathering in the western plains is forecast to track northeast toward the Badger State on Tuesday into Tuesday night. Indications are that snow could fall in the southern and eastern parts of Wisconsin starting Tuesday afternoon. The snow or perhaps wintry mix at times closer to Milwaukee and Racine is expected to persist into Tuesday night, winding down by Wednesday morning. The aspects that are still to be determined are the temperatures, precipitation type, and more importantly the track of the low. A shift more to the north places North Central Wisconsin in the path of potential snowfall, while a track farther to the south would spare the state of any snow, wintry mix, or rain. As new data continues to come in, we will refine this part of the forecast. Either way, be prepared for tough travel conditions Tuesday into Tuesday night in some parts of Wisconsin. Wednesday is a better day to travel with a mix of clouds and some sun. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Thanksgiving is anticipated to be dry and cool with daytime temps peaking in the mid 30s. Rain showers are possible on Friday with highs in the low 40s.

