Weather Authority: Good deal of sunshine with mid 70s today

Most areas will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but a few areas could see an isolated shower here and there. Most areas will stay dry like the last few days, but there is still a small chance to see a quick shower. We are not expecting any thunderstorms today, and if you do see a shower, it is not expected to last long. Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies returning, and they will stick around for much of tomorrow. The weekend is still looking like we have showers and storms gearing up to move through the area. Although showers and storms will likely move through over the weekend, we will be seeing warmer temperatures by the time we reach Sunday, as we return to the upper 70s. We have even warmer temps in the seven day forecast, as by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, there is a good chance we will see a return to the low 80s.