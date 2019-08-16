Weather Authority: From sun to storms this weekend

Lingering showers will come to an end early this evening with some clearing taking place. Partly cloudy tonight with areas of fog developing overnight. The fog could be locally dense in some locales. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Any fog will lift by 8 AM on Saturday, otherwise a fair amount of sunshine, warmer, and still a bit humid. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Clouds will gradually increase later Saturday night into early Sunday. Showers and storms are possible on Sunday from daybreak through midday, then clouds leading to a bit of sun in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy Monday with daytime readings climbing into the low to mid 80s. Tuesday partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy Wednesday, high in the low 80s. Showers and storms again possible Thursday afternoon and on Friday. Humid with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

