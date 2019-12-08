Weather Authority: Freezing drizzle to snow then turning frigid

A quiet end to the weekend, followed by a risk of some ice, snow and then bitterly cold conditions. Mostly cloudy today and relatively mild for this time of year. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Freezing drizzle is expected at times for tonight in the region. Untreated surfaces could be glazed with ice overnight into Monday morning. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Freezing drizzle will change to periods of snow Monday morning, with the snow arriving first in the Northwoods around or just after daybreak, while filling in across the rest of the region by mid to late morning. Periods of snow will fall for the rest of the day, leading to tough travel conditions Monday afternoon. The snow will wind down early Monday evening. Winds will pick up a bit later in the day on Monday into Monday night, which could cause some blowing snow at times. Temps on Monday in the 20s. Total snowfall of 2 to 4 inches from Highway 10 on north, with locally higher amounts over 4 inches in parts of Vilas County. Lower snowfall amounts south of Highway 10 of 1 to 2 inches.

The bitter cold air rolls in Monday night into Tuesday. Variably cloudy on Tuesday and much colder with highs in the single digits. Wind chill values on Tuesday will range from 0° to -10° during the day, dropping to -10° to -20° during the evening.

The coldest conditions will be on Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine and frigid. Temperatures in the morning will start off in the teens below zero, only rebounding to around zero in the afternoon. Wind chill values Wednesday morning will range from -20° to -35°, while in the -10° to -20° range during the afternoon.

Another cold morning on Thursday as clouds increase. Light snow is possible at night. Highs Thursday in the low 20s. A mix of sun and clouds on Friday. High in the upper 20s. A chance of snow showers on Saturday, high in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy next Sunday. High in the low to mid 20s.