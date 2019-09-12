Weather Authority: Flash Flood Watch in effect today

We have seen more than enough rain this week, and there is more to come today. We are tracking a line of weak thunderstorms that are heading in our direction from the southwest. The latest models indicate they will continue to lose energy as they get closer. This means we could see a few showers this morning with a heavy downpour also possible for some. There looks to be a break period in the early afternoon where we could see a bit of drizzle but that is about it. In the late afternoon and evening hours, heavy rain and thunderstorms look to return. Some areas could see an additional 1-3" of rain on top of what we have already seen this week. The ground is very saturated right now, so it takes some time to dry out. Time we have not been given this week. Because of the intense rains, there is not many places for all of the rain to go later today. This could lead to some localized flooding later today and tonight. Flash flood watches have been put in effect through 7AM Friday. The watches include our southern communities from Marathon County and farther south. We do look to have a relatively dry pattern ahead for the weekend, but we could see an overnight shower or storm Saturday night.