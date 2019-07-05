Weather Authority: Finally a dry weekend

Some clouds moving into early this evening. Clouds will be more common after sunset and for tonight with a risk of scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s.

A fair amount of sunshine on Saturday, noticeably less humid. Afternoon readings topping out in the low 80s. Sunday is also a winner weather-wise with more sun than clouds, a little warmer with highs in the low 80s. Continued dry on Monday with a partly cloudy sky. High in the mid 80s. Partly sunny Tuesday with a chance of afternoon showers or storms. Highs in the mid 80s. The showers and storms could last through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, exiting out with a cold front by late morning. Otherwise considerable cloudiness on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Warming back up for Thursday and next Friday with a partly cloudy Thursday, high in the low 80s. A chance of showers or storms on Friday. High in the mid 80s.