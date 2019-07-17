Weather Authority: Few showers and storms this afternoon

Mostly sunny skies will take over for a good portion of the day. When we reach the afternoon hours, we will see a bit more cloud coverage and the chance to see another round of afternoon showers and storms. Most communities stayed dry yesterday, and there is a good chance we could dodge a few of these showers and storms again today. Heading into the overnight hours, we have a much better chance to see showers and storms roll through. Some of these showers and storms overnight could be strong as well. The main threat will be strong winds with large hail also possible. These showers and storms look to linger in the area through parts of Thursday morning, but by Thursday afternoon we will be seeing sunshine return. The heat kicks up Thursday and we are expecting the hottest day of the week to be Friday as we will touch on the lower 90s. Cooler temperatures move in for the weekend however.