Weather Authority: Few pop up showers and storms today

A good deal of sunshine will start out the morning, but we will see more cloud coverage in the afternoon hours. High humidity again today will bring the chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms to begin popping up. This will likely form a line of thunderstorms in the eastern part of the state after it passes through our area this afternoon. Many communities will likely dodge the showers and storms today but it would be a good idea to have an umbrella or rain jacket handy just in case. We are also expecting a breezy Wednesday with sustained winds of around 10-15mph and gusts up to 30mph. One or two of the showers and storms could linger into the early nighttime hours, but partly cloudy skies will eventually take over. Sunshine and lower humidity returns this Thursday and temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 70s, so tomorrow would be the day to enjoy the outdoors.