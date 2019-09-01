Weather Authority: Feeling more like fall than summer

Welcome to meteorological fall! The weather over the past several days in North Central Wisconsin has resembled that of autumn and rainfall has been a bit less common as of late. No less we will see sunshine fading behind clouds as the day goes along. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Labor Day features a mix of sun and some clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will roll toward the region later Monday night and for Tuesday, bringing a risk of showers and storms. Some storms early Tuesday morning could be strong to severe with the main threats being damaging winds and downpours. Windy on Tuesday with times of showers and scattered storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Cooler Wednesday with a fair amount of sun. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Cooler to start next weekend as highs only peak in the mid 60s.