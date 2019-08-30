Weather Authority: Fantastic Friday with a nice weekend

A very nice Labor Day weekend is ahead for us. Starting this morning we will see plentiful sunshine come out, and it stays throughout today. We could see up to partly cloudy skies this afternoon but we will be staying dry. Temperatures will be slightly cooler today thanks to the cold front we saw bring the showers and storms yesterday. High temperatures will still reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Mostly clear skies hang around tonight but temperatures will drop to the low to upper 40s across the area because of it. Saturday we are looking at another overall nice day although we could see some afternoon cloud coverage that could amount to a mostly cloudy finish for some areas. We are still likely going to stay dry however with upper 60s and low 70s, so outdoor activities will likely be still fine. Our next chance for showers and storms looks to be late Labor Day evening into the overnight hours, and that could linger into the morning hours of next Tuesday. This could bring some showers and storms to the bus stop on the first day of school so make sure you stay tuned to WSAW for all of the latest updates.