Weather Authority: Fantastic Friday for football

Getaway day for the Labor Day holiday weekend is getting going with great weather conditions. Sunshine will be common for the rest of the afternoon with temps topping out close to 70. A bit cool for high school football games this evening with a mostly clear sky. Temps slipping back through the 60s into the 50s. Bring along the light jacket or sweatshirt.

A good night for stargazing as it is mainly clear. Lows by morning in the low 40s in the coolest locations, to the mid to upper 40s in the rest of the area. Sunshine fading behind increasing clouds on Saturday. Highs in the low 70s. Clouds along with intervals of sunshine on Sunday. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Labor Day features considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers or a storm as the day goes along. High in the mid 70s. As we are getting back to work and the kids to school on Tuesday, bring along the umbrella as showers and storms are likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Dry and a bit cooler on Wednesday with a fair amount of sunshine. High in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy Thursday with daytime readings topping out in the low to mid 70s. Some sun next Friday with a chance of afternoon showers or a storm. High in the mid 70s.