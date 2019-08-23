Weather Authority: Great weekend weather

A good deal of sunshine on Saturday with afternoon readings peaking in the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy on Sunday and just a little warmer as highs reach the mid 70s.

Wet weather returns on Monday as a cold front approaches the Wisconsin River Valley. Scattered showers and storms are possible with highs in the low 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with afternoon showers or a storm. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny Wednesday with afternoon showers or a storm possible. Highs in the low 70s. Some sun for Thursday and next Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s.