Weather Authority: Extreme cold today, snow tonight and tomorrow

Wind chills this morning are between -20 and -30 for most communities. This could lead to frostbite on exposed skin in 30 minutes or less. This has prompted wind chill advisories to be put in effect for most communities. You will need to bundle up this morning. By this afternoon, we will not see much relief, but temperatures should jump slightly above 0 for most. There will be plenty of sunshine during the daytime hours, but cloud coverage and warmer temperatures move in overnight. This will also bring snow showers along with it. Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect for most communities for tonight and tomorrow mornings snow that looks to move in. Most models are hovering right around the 2-5 inch mark. This is not going to be an overwhelming amount of snow, just like Monday, but it will cause issues on roadways for your morning commute and even lingering issues throughout the afternoon commute as well. Friday we look to dry things out with a flurry or so possible.