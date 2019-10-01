Weather Authority: Excessive rain possible today

Today is looking to be another soggy day with plenty of cloud coverage, and plenty of rain as well. Most of the rain looks to be falling in central and southern Wisconsin today. The northwoods will still see plenty of cloud coverage and a few showers here and there. Toward central Wisconsin, we are expecting steady afternoon rain that will continue for quite some time. Because of this, we have a flash flood watch in effect through 10AM tomorrow morning in our southern viewing area. This includes Adams, Juneau, Portage, Waupaca and Waushara counties. 1-3 inches of rain could fall in these areas on top of what has been falling as of late. We will begin to dry things out late tonight. Most of Wednesday will stay dry, but we could still see an isolated shower here and there. Mostly cloudy skies will remain tomorrow however. Wednesday night, more rain is tracking in our direction, but that should be clearing out by Thursday afternoon.