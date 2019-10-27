Weather Authority: Enjoy the nice Sunday

Get out and enjoy the nice and decently warm Sunday before next week's big cool down slams through. Temperatures today will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. The morning hours will feature a lot of sunshine, but afternoon cloud coverage looks to move into the area. Mostly cloudy skies stick around through tonight and much of tomorrow as well. Tomorrow night there is a chance to see a few flurries and snow showers moving through. Our latest models show Monday night and Tuesday morning's snow look to be on the lighter side of things. There is still a potential to see an inch or so stack up by Tuesday morning in some spots, so this could cause some minor issues during your Tuesday morning commute. The best chance we have for accumulating snow now looks to be Halloween night. Our latest models still have many differences in terms of snow totals, but moderate snowfall amounts will be possible during the evening and overnight hours of Halloween. More details will be posted here or on-air on WSAW as the system gets closer.