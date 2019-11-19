Weather Authority: Dusting possible this morning

A few weak snow showers are tracking into the area this morning. Some areas could see a dusting or a few tenths of an inch of snow, while many will see a flurry and that's it. Even with light snow amounts of a dusting or so, that could lead to slick spots on untreated roadways, so take it slow again this morning if you see light precipitation in the area. By this afternoon, we will be seeing a few flurries and sprinkles, but accumulation will not be likely. Cloudy skies do remain for tomorrow, but we look to stay dry. Thursday is going to be the next day where we potentially see quite a bit of precipitation. Wednesday night we are expecting temperatures to drop to the mid 30s for most. This means it will be warm enough for most of the Thursday precipitation to fall as rain. Areas could see a half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain, and there may be some light snow mixing in at the tail end of the system. This could bring light snowfall totals to areas in the northwoods, but for most, this will be a purely rain event.