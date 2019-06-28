Weather Authority: Drying out today, hot weekend ahead

With the showers and storms from yesterday afternoon and overnight now gone, we are drying things out this morning. There could be a few light showers in central Wisconsin to start off the morning, but later in the day we will see breaks in the clouds and eventually mostly sunny skies for most communities. There will be a bit more cloud coverage toward central Wisconsin today, but the northwoods will see more sunshine today. Temperatures looks to bounce back to the low 80s today, but with another dry day expected for Saturday, we will see temps jump to the upper 80s and some areas could even touch on the low 90s for Saturday. Sunday will also see high 80s and dew points look to be slightly higher on Sunday as well, so the heat index could jump to near triple digits in some areas. A PM storm chance is possible on Sunday, but overall it looks like a hot and decent weekend.