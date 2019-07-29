Weather Authority: Drying out this week

A slightly cooler week than we have been seeing is upon us, and we will likely stay dry throughout as well. Mostly cloudy skies will start off our week this morning, but by the afternoon we will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s for most of us, and we could see a brief light shower this afternoon, but most areas look to stay dry. Tomorrow we drop the rest of the cloud coverage and humidity, and that starts a pattern of gorgeous sunny days with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. The best chance we have to see showers and storms this week looks to be Saturday and Sunday, but as of right now, that is still looking like about a 30% chance or less. Most areas look to stay dry all week long. Enjoy the nice weather pattern while we have it.