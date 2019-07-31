Weather Authority: Dry streak continues, nice afternoon

We are seeing a break from the showers and storms as another dry day is upon us. There could be some patchy fog in some areas this morning, but with dry conditions, we are not expecting that to last long this morning. Temperatures have fallen quite a bit across the area this morning, with many places seeing low 40s to low 50s. You may need a light jacket this morning, but with nothing but sunshine today, we will see warming temperatures. Temps will jump above where we saw yesterday thanks to that expected sunshine and a light southerly breeze. Tonight we have another chilly one on the horizon. Low 50s will be common tomorrow morning, so you may need a morning light jacket again tomorrow. Plenty of sunshine sticks around through much of Friday, but late Friday we could see a few pop up showers and maybe a thunderstorm as well. There is a better chance to see a PM shower or storm on Saturday, but we look to dry things out for Sunday.