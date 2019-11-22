Weather Authority: Dry start to weekend

Dry weather will be sticking around for the upcoming weekend across the Wisconsin River Valley. Mostly clear tonight with lows by morning in the upper teens to low 20s. A good deal of sunshine on Saturday as the gun deer hunting season gets underway. Temperatures rising from the 20s in the morning to the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon. More clouds than sun on Sunday, but still no issues with any precipitation. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Big travel days are on tap for the week ahead, and the weather may not cooperate every day leading up to Thanksgiving. Monday is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Clouds are common on Tuesday as low pressure tracking out of the western Plains, rolls toward the Badger State. Snow could impact locations south and east of Wausau from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. The risk of the heaviest snow would be from Madison to Rockford and east to Milwaukee. Rain could mix with snow down toward Chicago. There are still differences in the storm track between the medium to long range models, and if the storm goes more north, then much of the area would be impacted. On the flip side, if the storm takes a more south and east journey, then the Badger State would be spared. Bottom line, check back for updates in the next couple of days to see how this could affect the region. No less, improving weather on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Thanksgiving is also expected to stay dry and cool. Highs in the mid 30s. Rain showers are possible on Friday with highs in the low 40s.