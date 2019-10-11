Weather Authority: Dramatically colder, snow showers this weekend

The day started off mild in the region with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. However, as a cold front works east across the Badger State today, temperatures will be falling back through the 40s into the upper 30s locally by later this afternoon, winds will be brisk out of the southwest, and there could be a few passing showers in spots.

Chilly this evening for high school football games with temps only in the upper 30s at kickoff, falling to the mid 30s by late in the games. Be sure to bundle up! A Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight into Saturday morning, which means temps will fall below freezing, into the mid 20s to around 30 by Saturday morning, and bring the growing season on an end. Windy and cold on Saturday with considerable cloudiness. Snow showers are expected for the afternoon, continuing into Saturday night. Highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 30s. Most accumulations will be on non-paved and elevated surfaces. During the daytime hours, roads will be mainly wet. At night, roads could become slick, especially bridges and overpasses. Be sure to travel with extra care Saturday night and for early Sunday. Sunday is mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday features some sunshine and not as cool Highs in the mid 40s. Tuesday mostly cloudy with rain showers expected. Some snow showers could mix in late in the day north, before the precipitation comes to an end. Highs in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy on Wednesday. High in the upper 40s. Thursday features some sun with a high rebounding into the mid to upper 50s. Showers Thursday night and for next Friday. High in the low to mid 50s.